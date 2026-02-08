Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Featured Stories

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in floating rate secured senior loans, with an emphasis on top-tier, non-investment grade senior loans. The fund seeks to invest in loans with maturities of one to ten years.

