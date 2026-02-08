Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
