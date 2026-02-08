RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 305,287 shares changing hands.

RTG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About RTG Mining

(Get Free Report)

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company’s other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization’s principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines. The company’s other projects include The Bunawan project and the Nalesbitan Project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.