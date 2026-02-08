Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Rigetti Computing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.69. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

