Reviewing Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) & Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 19.02% 24.93% 12.84% Conrad Industries 4.54% 17.11% 9.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $83.97 million 2.85 $12.55 million $0.25 11.96 Conrad Industries $303.41 million 0.42 $11.23 million $3.02 8.44

This table compares Butler National and Conrad Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Butler National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conrad Industries. Conrad Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Butler National beats Conrad Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

