Renaissance Group LLC Sells 9,712 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 531,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 146.9% in the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 23.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 506.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of KOF opened at $110.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9979 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca Cola Femsa

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.