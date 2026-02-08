Renaissance Group LLC Sells 37,335 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. $NOA

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,244,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 98,646 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,064,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 145,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.15. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

