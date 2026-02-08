Renaissance Group LLC Purchases Shares of 40,640 NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Man Group plc grew its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 983,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 245,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 189,963 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 332,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 168,573 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 143,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on NetEase in a report on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

