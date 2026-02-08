Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Stake in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Amundi increased its position in Methanex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 368,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 162,755 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MEOH opened at $47.23 on Friday. Methanex Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC World Markets cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

