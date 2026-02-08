Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,336 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 187.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $362.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.92 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.66.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $5,564,996 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

