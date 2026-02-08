Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4,984.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after acquiring an additional 559,507 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $455.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

