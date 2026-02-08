Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4,984.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after acquiring an additional 559,507 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of GLD stock opened at $455.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.41.
Key SPDR Gold Shares News
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bullish signals are emerging for gold: prices rebounded from a key Fibonacci retracement, reclaimed the 20‑day moving average and formed daily/weekly reversal patterns, which supports momentum-based buying into GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Emerging
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council / Kitco reporting shows ETF investors didn’t abandon holdings after recent steep moves, suggesting structural investor demand for GLD remains intact. That supports flows back into the ETF when gold rebounds. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Macro drivers: lower U.S. yields and renewed safe‑haven flows have helped gold catch bids, supporting near‑term upside for GLD though dollar strength remains a cap. Gold News: Gold Catches a Bid on Lower Yields While Dollar Pressure Stalls Rally
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish price forecasts (e.g., CIBC projecting much higher long‑run averages) and investment commentary (Bridgewater/Ray Dalio noting monetary uncertainty) are bolstering the narrative that gold—and by extension GLD—remains a strategic hedge. CIBC sees gold averaging $6,000 an ounce as safe-haven demand persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Product choice and fees matter for long-term flows: commentary comparing GLD (larger AUM, holding more bullion) with lower‑cost alternatives like IAU may influence allocation decisions between ETFs rather than the overall gold exposure. GLD Holds More Gold While IAU Is More Affordable
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility and profit‑taking remain elevated: recent bearish reversals, silver-driven pressure, and margin‑call dynamics have forced sharp intra‑week moves that can trigger short‑term GLD outflows and higher intraday swings. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Uncertainty Rises After Bearish Reversal
- Negative Sentiment: Spillovers from other markets (crypto selloffs) and sharp silver de‑leveraging episodes have pressured gold at times, increasing downside risk for GLD during risk‑off liquidations. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses warning that the prior retail‑driven rally left GLD vulnerable to sharp reversals (a “mousetrap” narrative) may dampen speculative inflows and increase sensitivity to Fed and policy headlines. Why GLD’s 74% Rally Turned Into a Mousetrap and What the Fed Chair Pick Means Now
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
