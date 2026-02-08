Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF accounts for 4.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 1.10% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JSI. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,028,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 430,317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,473,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,691,000.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JSI stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.