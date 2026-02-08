Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Prologis Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 113.80%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

