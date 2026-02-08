Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 68.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,199,000 after buying an additional 534,904 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,670.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 388,174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,198 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 54.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 761,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,065,000 after purchasing an additional 268,119 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,779,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $133.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $167.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

