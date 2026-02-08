Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,413 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.