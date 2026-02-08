Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,892,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,286.39 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,354.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total value of $121,487,741.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $91,014,625.08. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 242,485 shares of company stock valued at $331,932,850 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Featured Articles

