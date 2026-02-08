Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,974 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12,840.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.