PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

AIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,354,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 610,660 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,392,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,208,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 324,127 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,311,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,040,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 1,162,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

AIOT stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company’s systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company’s hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

