Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 71,565 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,565 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,673,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in Comcast by 130.0% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 113,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 64,127 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 35,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

