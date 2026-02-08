Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.69 Million in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,684 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $389,025,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,197,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,227,000 after buying an additional 3,089,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

