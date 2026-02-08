Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $152.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.

HOOD opened at $82.82 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

