Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market rally helped lift HOOD intraday as Nvidia-led strength boosted risk assets and magnitude of gains for many fintech names. Stock market today: Dow soars 800 points as Nvidia jumps 7%; Robinhood surges (live coverage)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade (Seeking Alpha piece) rates HOOD a buy ahead of Q4, citing valuation pullback and diversification into subscriptions, net interest and new products—this narrative supports upside if earnings beat. Robinhood: A Buy Ahead Q4 Earnings (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Previews from Zacks and others highlight solid equity and options trading that could buoy Q4 results even as crypto lags—this revenue mix reduces single-asset sensitivity and underpins near-term earnings upside. Solid Equity, Options Trading to Aid HOOD Q4 Earnings Amid Crypto Slump
- Positive Sentiment: Stories flag potential new revenue catalysts—possible role on a SpaceX IPO and the opportunity to re-engage high-profile account flows—which could lift deposits/trading activity if realized. Robinhood’s Potential SpaceX IPO Role And Trump Accounts Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target to $130 (from $155) but maintained a Buy rating—reduces upside relative to prior targets while still signaling analyst confidence; useful context for target-driven positioning. Analyst price-target note (Benzinga/TickerReport)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-modeling previews (Zacks and others) lay out key metrics—user activity, BTC volumes, net interest and subscriptions—to watch in the Q4 print; these items will determine how much the crypto move affects the actual earnings reaction. What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Falling cryptocurrency prices and weaker prediction-market activity are immediate headwinds for crypto revenue and trading volumes—this is cited as a key reason for recent downward pressure on HOOD. Falling Cryptocurrency Prices and Concerns Surrounding Lower Prediction Market Activity Weighs on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Negative Sentiment: Broad crypto selloff knocked down crypto-exposed fintech peers; Robinhood shares moved lower alongside Coinbase and Circle during the Bitcoin crash—illustrates vulnerability to sharp crypto moves. Robinhood, Coinbase, Circle shares slide after Bitcoin crash
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (Steven Quirk, Daniel M. Gallagher Jr.) disclosed in Form 4 filings—large reductions in holdings can be perceived negatively by the market. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Options-focused commentary highlighted an extended pre-earnings pullback (multi-day losing streak), raising short-term downside risk into the report if results disappoint. Robinhood Stock Eyes 8th Consecutive Loss Before Earnings
HOOD opened at $82.82 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
