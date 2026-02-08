Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 154.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,184,000 after acquiring an additional 375,910 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,069,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 27.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,449,000 after purchasing an additional 208,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Celestica by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Celestica Stock Up 4.2%

CLS stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.91. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,323,426.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

More Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.