PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Stock Position Lifted by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,010 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 1.6% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.77 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

