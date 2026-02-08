Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.24. 50,182,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 53,387,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in Pfizer by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

