Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $23.26 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Key Stories Impacting Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $219.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.84 million.

Here are the key news stories impacting Perella Weinberg Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Perella reported Q4 revenue of $219.2M and EPS that met/beat consensus (adjusted results highlighted), with revenue above analyst estimates, which helped lift sentiment. Perella Weinberg beats Q4 estimates

Q4 results beat expectations — Perella reported Q4 revenue of $219.2M and EPS that met/beat consensus (adjusted results highlighted), with revenue above analyst estimates, which helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Record pipeline and senior hires — Management said the firm enters 2026 with a record pipeline and has been expanding its senior team (partners/managing directors), positioning PWP to benefit if M&A and financing activity pick up. Perella Weinberg targets 2026 growth

Record pipeline and senior hires — Management said the firm enters 2026 with a record pipeline and has been expanding its senior team (partners/managing directors), positioning PWP to benefit if M&A and financing activity pick up. Positive Sentiment: Strong capital position & shareholder returns — PWP ended 2025 with roughly $256M cash, no debt, returned $163M to shareholders via repurchases/exchanges/dividends, and declared a $0.07 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Feb 17; pay Mar 9), supporting the stock’s appeal. Perella Weinberg 2025 results (Quiver)

Strong capital position & shareholder returns — PWP ended 2025 with roughly $256M cash, no debt, returned $163M to shareholders via repurchases/exchanges/dividends, and declared a $0.07 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Feb 17; pay Mar 9), supporting the stock’s appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials & call — Management hosted an earnings call and posted the transcript and slide deck; investors will parse commentary for guidance on fee pools, pipeline conversion and compensation dynamics. Earnings transcript

Full earnings materials & call — Management hosted an earnings call and posted the transcript and slide deck; investors will parse commentary for guidance on fee pools, pipeline conversion and compensation dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and profitability trends — Full‑year 2025 revenue fell ~14% vs. 2024 ($751M vs. $878M) and Q4 was down ~3% YoY; net income and some GAAP metrics were weaker year‑over‑year, which underscores volatility in advisory revenues. Q4 and full year overview

Revenue and profitability trends — Full‑year 2025 revenue fell ~14% vs. 2024 ($751M vs. $878M) and Q4 was down ~3% YoY; net income and some GAAP metrics were weaker year‑over‑year, which underscores volatility in advisory revenues. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and metrics to monitor — Recent insider selling (several large sales in past 6 months) and a negative ROE figure are potential caution points; investors should watch pipeline conversion, margin/compensation ratios and whether revenue rebound sustains. Company press release / financials

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.