Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,689 EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,840.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.20.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $186.71 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total transaction of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,668.80. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,597,074 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.