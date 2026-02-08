Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.59.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $901.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $851.62 and a 200-day moving average of $889.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Featured Articles

