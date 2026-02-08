Parcl (PRCL) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Parcl (PRCL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Parcl has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $4.54 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parcl has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Parcl token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.60 or 0.98844654 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.01670244 USD and is up 15.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $3,176,579.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

