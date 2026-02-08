Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORRF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

ORRF stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $769.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $40.08.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.54 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

