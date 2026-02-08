Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $32.25 on Friday. Orix Corp Ads has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the second quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

