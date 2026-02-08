Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21,239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.17.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.11. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

