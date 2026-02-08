OKZOO One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million (AIOT)

OKZOO (AIOT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, OKZOO has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One OKZOO token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. OKZOO has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1.33 million worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OKZOO

OKZOO’s launch date was April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. OKZOO’s official website is okzoo.app. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app.

Buying and Selling OKZOO

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 283,249,999 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 0.03391726 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,310,682.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKZOO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKZOO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKZOO using one of the exchanges listed above.

