Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.95. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 248,704 shares traded.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 13.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$145.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.05.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Pacific Harbour Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. in November 2010. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

