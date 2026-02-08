Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra Research upgraded Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Novartis has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $156.62. The company has a market cap of $330.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 25.65%.The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 312.0%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

