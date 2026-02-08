Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra Research upgraded Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.
Novartis Stock Up 1.6%
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 25.65%.The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novartis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 312.0%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Novartis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and 12‑month high — Novartis reported adjusted EPS of $2.03 vs. consensus $1.99 and the stock hit a new 12‑month high as investors took the beat and margin strength as a signal of underlying profitability. Novartis Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Record margins: management highlighted record core operating margins on the earnings call, helping offset topline softness and supporting EPS and free‑cash‑flow expectations. Novartis Earnings Call: Record Margins
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst target moved higher — at least one published target was increased (~11%), reinforcing the bullish reaction from the Street. Price Target Increased
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Novartis declared an annual dividend of $4.773/share (record Mar 11, pay Mar 16), and commentary noted ongoing buybacks that support EPS and valuation.
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and value thesis — analysts and investors point to a deep pipeline, upcoming clinical readouts and active buybacks as reasons Novartis may re‑rate from current multiples. Novartis: Value Price, Growth Pipeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and slides available — full Q4 call transcript and the investor presentation provide detail on product trends, margin drivers and near‑term catalysts for modeling. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Q4 Results Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and generic pressure — Q4 revenue fell short as generic competition pressured Entresto and Promacta sales; revenue weakness is a near‑term headwind to top‑line growth expectations. Revenue Miss / Generic Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: ESG and sustainability risk flagged — Novartis disclosed new environmental/social risks that could affect reputation, financing or long‑term valuation if not addressed. ESG and Sustainability Risks
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.
The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.
