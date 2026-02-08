Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $340.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $344.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

