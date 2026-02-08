NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in NIKE by 10.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.