NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,388 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. National Pension Service raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,966,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $90.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signed a memorandum with Xcel to deliver generation solutions and enable large loads across Xcel’s territories — supports demand growth and long‑term renewable/large‑load opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Targeting AI data‑center growth via partnerships — positions NextEra to capture high‑margin, large electricity loads that can meaningfully expand renewables/contracted demand. Read More.

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings issued $1.3B of long‑term debentures — raises capital to fund project builds and provides balance‑sheet flexibility for growth execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst/media coverage highlighting NextEra’s dual regulated/renewables model may support investor interest and justify a premium valuation over peers. Read More.

Updated FY‑2025 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance: FY25 3.620–3.700 vs. consensus ~3.690; FY26 3.920–4.020 vs. consensus ~4.000 — guidance is generally in line with Street expectations, so it mainly frames near‑term earnings visibility rather than shocking the market. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains skewed toward Buy/Moderate Buy with an average target near the low‑$90s, keeping expectations elevated but not uniformly bullish.

Two senior executives sold sizable blocks of stock on Feb 4 (Charles Sieving: 30,000 shares; Ronald R. Reagan: 18,620 shares) — large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if routine. SEC filings: Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scrapped Wyoming wind project amid political/permitting headwinds — highlights regulatory/policy risk and the potential for lost near‑term project pipeline. Read More.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,707. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

