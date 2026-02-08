Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $223.43 and last traded at $222.0450, with a volume of 188979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,795,000 after acquiring an additional 294,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 157.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,960,000 after purchasing an additional 228,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,023,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.