Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.120–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 449,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

