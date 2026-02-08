Neil Robert Mccullagh Buys 512 Shares of Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) insider Neil Robert Mccullagh acquired 512 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.00 per share, with a total value of C$58,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,454 shares in the company, valued at C$512,210. This represents a 12.99% increase in their position.

OLY opened at C$116.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.12. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$97.40 and a 52-week high of C$134.24.

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The health services provider reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 64.95%. The firm had revenue of C$23.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Olympia Financial Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.72%.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$166.83 price objective on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.83.

Olympia Financial Group Inc (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc, and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

