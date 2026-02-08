NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.6429.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYX. Zacks Research downgraded NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix Stock Up 4.0%
NYSE:VYX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.67.
NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.06 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.
Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.
