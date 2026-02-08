MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.35. 408,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 230,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $636.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.