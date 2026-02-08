Murray Hamilton Edwards Acquires 500 Shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,230.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 30.43%.The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIN

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.