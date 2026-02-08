MONECO Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,438 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock International Dividend ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

