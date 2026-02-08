Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 37,206 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,206 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

