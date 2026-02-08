Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (down previously from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.56.

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $394.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $382.47 and a 52 week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

