Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Expedia Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $236.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CICC Research raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

