Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

MVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Microvast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Microvast Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Microvast has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. Microvast had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 28.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microvast news, Director Yixin Pan sold 12,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $34,764.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,739 shares in the company, valued at $360,839.64. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microvast by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microvast by 11.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 77,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol MVST, is a global provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions for transportation and stationary energy storage applications. The company designs, develops and manufactures a range of battery cells, modules and packs tailored to electric buses, commercial vehicles, passenger cars and grid storage systems. Its technology emphasizes fast charging, long cycle life and high energy density to meet stringent performance requirements in demanding operating environments.

Founded in 2006, Microvast has established a vertically integrated platform that spans research and development, pilot production and full-scale manufacturing.

