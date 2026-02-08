Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $396.65 and last traded at $394.69. Approximately 36,996,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 38,408,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.89.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More.

Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron’s execution justify higher valuations. Read More.

Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron’s execution justify higher valuations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron’s, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains. Read More.

Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron’s, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex. Read More.

Micron’s announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock’s rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock’s rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations. Read More.

An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Sumit Sadana sold ~25,000 shares (~$10.7M), which, together with post‑rally profit‑taking and unusual options activity, has amplified the pullback and investor caution. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $444.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.