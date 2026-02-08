M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. M&F Bancorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for M&F Bank, a community bank headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and retail banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses, and municipal entities. Core offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market and time deposit products, consumer and mortgage loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Operating primarily in southwestern Virginia and northern North Carolina, M&F Bank maintains a network of full-service branches complemented by digital banking channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.