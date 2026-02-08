McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $947.96 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $583.55 and a 12 month high of $971.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.06.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $918.93.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

